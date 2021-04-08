Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp are super broken right now (Update: but starting to work again)

Are Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp down for you right now? Us too! And lots and lots of other people too, it seems.

We’re getting reports left and right of outages across the three Facebook properties, with no indication so far as to the cause. It’s all down so hard that Facebook’s own server status page won’t even load to explain what’s up. Some of the respective mobile apps appear to load, but are just loading cached data; refresh or try to pull in a new page, and things probably won’t load correctly.

When Facebook on the web does load, it’s largely throwing the following error message:

This outage comes just a few weeks after one that took out Instagram and WhatsApp in March.

(Update, 3:19 PM: It appears things are coming back online, about an hour after the outage first began.)