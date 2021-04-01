What’s on deck today at TC Early Stage 2021

Who’s ready for bootcamp? Today’s the day new founders get down to the business of, well, building a better business. TechCrunch Early Stage 2021: Operations & Fundraising provides early-stage founders with access to top founders, investors and subject-matter experts across the startup realm. The goal? Learn and develop the skills essential for startup success, avoid common mistakes, expand your network and discover new opportunities.

You can still get your founder bootcamp on.

Ready to roll up your sleeves, get to work and have some fun? We’re highlighting just a few of today’s sessions you won’t want to miss. You’ll find descriptions of all the presentations in the program-packed agenda.

Don’t miss our special partner sessions. These eight interactive presentations, scheduled throughout the day, cover a range of hot topics.

Wondering how to pitch effectively in these virtual times? Melissa Bradley, co-founder of Ureeka, shows how to bring the heat in How to Nail Your Virtual Pitch Meeting. The rules of the pitch meeting have changed. Instead of traveling across the country, wasting time in planes, trains and automobiles, founders can take upwards of 30 meetings in a day from the comfort of their home. Entrepreneur and VC Melissa Bradley will outline how to make the most of that half hour on Zoom and lock in the next one.

If you build it, who will sell it? Learn everything you need to know about Building and Leading a Sales Team. Contrary to popular opinion, even the very best products don’t sell themselves. Salespeople do. Hear from Zoom’s Chief Revenue Officer, at the helm of the company’s sales team during the biggest period of growth of any software company ever, lay out how to build a stellar sales team.

Thanks to video on demand, you won't miss a minute of TC Early Stage. Watch your favorites again to catch nuance you may have missed or check out topics you couldn't fit into your schedule.

That’s a sweet peek at just some of the presentations happening today at TechCrunch Early Stage 2021: Operations & Fundraising. Are you ready? It’s time for bootcamp!