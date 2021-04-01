Buy a pass to Disrupt 2021 and get a free Extra Crunch membership

Are you ready to do whatever it takes to move the needle and drive your startup forward? Then you’re ready for TechCrunch Disrupt 2021. The leading tech conference focused on founders takes place September 21-23. There’s nothing like the thrill that comes from discovering early-stage startups and Disrupt is the world’s top launch platform.

The three days of Disrupt 2021 will be jam-packed not only with experts, panel discussions, exhibitors and the leading tech makers, shakers and investors from around the globe — it’ll be packed with value and opportunity.

Let’s talk value. Right out of the gate, you’ll receive a 3-month membership to Extra Crunch — free — when you purchase a Disrupt pass (excluding the Expo Pass). That’s a $45 value-add.

Extra Crunch, a members-only community created by TechCrunch, is specifically designed to help founders and startup teams get and stay ahead. You’ll enjoy articles on startup investment trends, fundraising, late-stage startups and more. You’ll receive weekly startup investor surveys, private tech market analysis, how-tos on fundraising and growth, topical newsletters and other exclusives delivered daily.

Membership also entitles you to Extra Crunch Live, our weekly virtual event series, discounts on TechCrunch events, discounts from software partners and more. Whew — that should keep your fingers on the pulse of everything startup.

Let’s talk even more value. Take advantage of super early-bird pricing on Founder, Innovator and Investor passes, and you can attend Disrupt 2021 for less than $100. But don’t procrastinate. Buy your pass before this time-sensitive offer disappears on May 13, 11:59 pm (PST).

Let’s talk opportunity. You’ll find it in every corner of Disrupt. Whether you’re networking on the fly in our virtual platform’s chat feature or curating your own meetings using CrunchMatch, our AI-powered networking platform, you’ll connect with people eager to collaborate, educate, learn and inspire. It’s a great way to expand your network.

The all-new Startup Alley is ground zero for opportunity — exhibitors can gain valuable media exposure, attract customers, schedule product demos and track leads. Plus, the TechCrunch editorial team will choose two stand-out exhibiting startups to compete in Startup Battlefield for the $100,000 prize. And check out the new Startup Alley+ opportunity here. Exhibiting at Disrupt is an opportunity you don’t want to miss.

The world-famous Startup Battlefield pitch competition is another huge opportunity, and we’ll start accepting applications for the 2021 cohort in Q2.

Opportunity meets value at Disrupt 2021 on September 21-23. You’re ready to do whatever it takes, so jump on this chance to attend for less than $100. Buy your super early-bird pass before May 13, 11:59 pm (PST). Then sit back and enjoy that tasty, ExtraCrunch(y) membership.

