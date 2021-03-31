Sarah Kunst will outline how to get ready to fundraise at Early Stage

Sarah Kunst, founding partner at Cleo Capital, has worn many hats. She’s been an entrepreneur, served on plenty of boards, is a contributing author at Marie Clare, has been a senior advisor to Bumble and worked as a consultant in marketing, business development and more.

With all that experience, she knows all too well that the process of fundraising starts well before your first pitch meeting. That’s why we’re so excited to have Kunst join us at Early Stage in July to discuss how to get ready to fundraise.

This isn’t the first time Kunst has discussed the topic with us. On a recent episode of Extra Crunch Live, Kunst and one of her portfolio company founders Julia Collins described how to conduct the process of fundraising.

For example, there is a story to tell, metrics to share and an art to building momentum before you ever start filling your calendar. That all requires preparation, and Kunst will outline how to go about that at our event in July.

Early Stage is going down twice this year, with our first event taking place tomorrow! Here’s a look at some of the topics we’ll be covering:

Fundraising

Bootstrapping Best Practices (Tope Awotona and Blake Bartlett, Calendly)

Four Things to Think About Before Raising a Series A (Bucky Moore, Kleiner Perkins)

How to Get An Investor’s Attention (Marlon Nichols, MaC Venture Capital)

How to Nail Your Virtual Pitch Meeting (Melissa Bradley, Ureeka)

How Founders Can Think Like a VC (Lisa Wu, Norwest Venture Partners)

The All-22 View, or Never Losing Perspective (Eghosa Omoigui, EchoVC Partners)

Operations:

Finance for Founders (Alexa von Tobel, Inspired Capital)

Building and Leading a Sales Team (Ryan Azus, Zoom CRO)

10 Things NOT to Do When Starting a Company (Leah Solivan, Fuel Capital)

Leadership Culture and Good Governance (David Easton, Generation Investment Management)

The cool thing about Early Stage is that it's heavy on audience Q&A, ensuring that everyone gets the chance to ask their own specific questions.

