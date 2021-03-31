Here’s what you don’t want to miss tomorrow at TC Early Stage 2021

In less than 24 hours, thousands of new startup founders from around the world will tune in to day one of TC Early Stage 2021: Operations & Fundraising. They’ll choose from a wide range of presentations that span the startup ecosystem and actively engage with top experts ready to help them develop and strengthen their core entrepreneurial skills.

Want to build a better startup? Buy your ticket, join your community and learn the best startup practices from those who earned their expertise by doing.

Here’s a look at just some of the 22 discussions, topics and presentations happening tomorrow at TC Early Stage 2021. Check the packed agenda, strategize your day and get ready to move your startup forward!

Finance for Founders

As a founder, you not only have to master your company’s finances, but you also have to tackle your own personal finances. Managing your money as a founder comes with a unique set of questions (see: QSBS). Leveraging her expertise from LearnVest and as a Certified Financial Planner™, Alexa von Tobel (founder/managing partner, Inspired Capital Partners) will share financial planning best practices so founders can remove this layer of stress from the pressure of building a business.

Building and Leading a Sales Team

Contrary to popular opinion, even the very best products don’t sell themselves. Salespeople do. Hear from Zoom’s Chief Revenue Officer, at the helm of the company’s sales team during the biggest period of growth of any software company ever, lay out how to build a stellar sales team.

Bootstrapping and the Power of Product-Led Growth

Building a bootstrapped company forces you to be creative. For Calendly, it pointed the company toward a product-led growth model built on virality. Hear from Calendly’s Tope Awotona and OpenView’s Blake Bartlett, as they cover pro tips on bootstrapping, PLG and when a profitable company should consider raising capital.

There’s plenty more to explore, and TC Early Stage offers something for everyone. Here’s what Chloe Leaaetoa, founder of Socicraft, told us about her experience at Early Stage last year.

“This conference caters to early stage founders no matter where you are in your process. Maybe your pitch deck is set but you need to hire internationally — they had a session on that. The range of topics was all-encompassing.”

Don’t worry about missing out. Your ticket includes access to video on demand, so you can catch any presentation you miss once the conference ends.

Day one of TC Early Stage 2021: Operations & Fundraising starts in less than 24 hours. Don’t miss out on your chance to learn the best ways to build your startup, avoid pitfalls, foster community and expand your network. Click here and buy your ticket today.

Is your company interested in sponsoring or exhibiting at Early Stage 2021 — Operations & Fundraising? Contact our sponsorship sales team by filling out this form.