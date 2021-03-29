Equity Monday: Deliveroo, ServiceTitan, and Robinhood for everywhere

Hello and welcome back to Equity, TechCrunch’s venture capital-focused podcast where we unpack the numbers behind the headlines.
This is Equity Monday, our weekly kickoff that tracks the latest private market news, talks about the coming week, digs into some recent funding rounds and mulls over a larger theme or narrative from the private markets. You can follow the show on Twitter here and myself here.
This morning was a fun mix of news, including some early-stage and late-stage startups entries, along with the latest from the public markets and the great IPO game. Here’s the rundown:
- ServiceTitan’s vertical SaaS success was enshrined in its recent funding round and valuation. Both of which were predicated on its revenue growth. The software market is just gigantic. It’s kinda crazy.
- Deliveroo’s IPO has hit market chop as it looks to price. Governance and how it treats workers were among the concerns that investors have raised.
- And then Chinese company BiliBili struggled during its Hong Kong IPO, while Chinese company Zhihu fell after debuting in the United States — could the public markets bet ratcheting back their interest in tech stocks?
- On the funding round side of things, Ajaib extended its Series A, Singular announced its fund, and Cazoo is going public via a SPAC.
It was a lot, but when have we started the week anything less than fully behind? Chat Wednesday!
Equity drops every Monday at 7:00 a.m. PST, Wednesday, and Friday at 6:00 AM PST