Last chance to save on dual-event passes to Early Stage 2021

The two TC Early Stage conferences present distinct experiences — different topics, speakers, subject-matter experts and presentations. They're highly interactive discussions, so come ready to ask questions.

I wondered whether TC Early Stage 2020 was going to be just another virtual online class — long on PowerPoints and short on useful information. But it was engaging and interactive with lots of information I could implement right away.

Here's a quick look at what's on tap in April. Check out the full agenda — with more than 20 presentations. We'll have more news about the experts and topics for the July TC Early Stage soon.

How to Get an Investor’s Attention

Marlon Nichols is an expert in early-stage investments, having invested in countless successful ventures such as Gimlet Media, MongoDB, Thrive Market, PlayVS, Fair, Wonderschool and Finesse. He’ll speak on how to get noticed by investors, how to grow your business and how to survive in the crowded, competitive space of tech startups. He will provide insights on how to network, craft a great pitch and target the best investors for your success.

10 Things NOT To Do When You Are Starting a Company

With voices across the internet giving their two cents on how to run a great business, Fuel Capital’s Leah Solivan, who was CEO at TaskRabbit for eight years, will share a list of things that a founder should NOT do. Avoid the pitfalls that could break your momentum or, worst case, your company, and ask Solivan your own questions.

Don't miss the special breakout sessions or, on day two, the TC Early Stage Pitch-Off. TechCrunch selected 10 early-stage startups to present their best pitch to a panel of VCs on April 2.

