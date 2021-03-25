UserTesting, Dell for Entrepreneurs & B Capital Group Talk Operational Flexibility, Agility & Speed at TC Early Stage 2021

Baking operational flexibility, agility and speed into your startup’s DNA from the get-go will go a long way toward driving your ultimate success. Understanding its importance and learning best practices might seem daunting, but TC Early Stage 2021: Operations and Fundraising (April 1-2), is all about connecting early-stage founders with subject-matter experts across the startup ecosystem.

Don’t miss this opportunity to engage with some of the leading gurus on operational speed and efficiency. We’ve assembled a veritable dream team to answer your questions — these breakout sessions are highly interactive — help you avoid missteps and drive your startup like a finely tuned machine.

Want to be a fast, agile, operational contortionist? Check out these sessions and get your startup poised for success:

Using Fast Feedback to Make Higher-Confidence Decisions and Accelerate the Dev Process

Michael Mace, VP of Market Strategy at UserTesting, leads this discussion on how to use fast feedback methodologies to make high-confidence product decisions based on objective customer data in real time, without slowing the dev process. Quickly diagnose problems, settle disputes, reduce the risk of rework, and iterate faster. This session will include real-world case studies. Brought to you by UserTesting.

Why Founders Should Adopt OKRs Now

Execution is key to a startup’s survival and growth — especially when it comes to fast-moving software and technology products. Standing in the tricky intersection of investors, customers and employees, a founder needs to balance priorities, align teams and create a visionary product that works. Moreover, in this age of hyper feedback loops and changing business models, the founder must be agile enough to absorb and quickly react to changes in the product roadmap and consumer needs. OKRs, a toolkit used extensively by engineering and product teams, is more than relevant now for founders of all kinds to embrace. Join Rahul Agarwal, product manager at Boomi, to learn the history of OKRs, what they’re about and witness case studies of successful real-life adoption. Brought to you by Dell for Entrepreneurs.

Nailing the Little Things – How Startups can Achieve Operational Excellence from Day One

The early days of launching a company can be a whirlwind for founding teams as unexpected challenges and opportunities require flexibility, agility and speed. But implementing a few key operating best practices and processes early can be a crucial part of a startup’s success when it prepares for rapid growth. Join partners from B Capital Group, a multi-stage global investor, to learn the most important things you can do to set your startup up for success early in your journey, and what’s most important to investors as you raise your Seed, A and B funding rounds. Speakers include Howard Morgan, chairman of B Capital Group and co-founder of First Round Capital, and Partners Karen Page (formerly of Box) and Gabe Greenbaum (formerly of Pritzker Group). Brought to you by B Capital Group.

