Extra Crunch Live’s April slate features speakers from Forerunner, Accel, Fifth Wall, and more

April showers bring May flowers, but in the case of Extra Crunch Live, those showers will come in the form of actionable insights and advice from some of the top minds in tech.

We have an incredible line up of folks joining us on the show, which breaks down how successful founders got their early funding and what VCs are looking for in a startup. Historically, Extra Crunch Live has been for Extra Crunch members only, but we’ve decided to make the live events free for everyone.

Thus far, we’ve talked to Julia Collins and Sarah Kunst on how to build a process for fundraising, Ironclad’s Jason Boehmig and Accel’s Steve Loughlin about how to price your products, and Justworks gave us a look at their surprisingly simple Series B pitch deck. Extra Crunch members can catch all of the past episodes here.

But let’s not live in the past. We’ve got a fantastic slate of speakers ahead, and I can’t wait to share them with you.

April 7, 12pm PT/3pm ET

Alexandr Wang has raised nearly $300 million for Scale AI, the data platform for machine learning. Dan Levine, an entrepreneur-turned-investor, led the company’s Series A financing back in 2017. Hear from this duo about what it takes to raise funding successfully and use that capital efficiently.

Register here.

April 21, 12pm PT/3pm ET

Proptech is one of the hottest segments in tech right now. Hear from Fifth Wall partner Brendan Wallace and Hippo cofounder Assaf Wand about how to raise funding in the prop/insurtech spaces and what it takes to be successful in this burgeoning market.

Register here.

April 28, 12pm PT/3pm ET

Forerunner is one of the most successful VC firms in the country, and even though ‘hardware is hard’, they’ve made a big bet on Harpreet Rai and Oura. Hear from partner Eurie Kim and Rai about why they chose each other for the Series B financing and what it takes to be successful in the consumer hardware/health tech space.

Register here.

And don’t forget! On Wednesday, we’ll be talking to Poshmark founder and CEO Manish Chandra and early investor Navin Chaddha (Mayfield) about how the company went from Series A to the public markets. And, as per usual, the duo will give live feedback on pitch decks submitted by the audience. If you’d like to submit your pitch deck to be featured on a future episode, hit up the link here.

Early Stage is the premier ‘how-to’ event for startup entrepreneurs and investors. You’ll hear first-hand how some of the most successful founders and VCs build their businesses, raise money and manage their portfolios. We’ll cover every aspect of company-building: Fundraising, recruiting, sales, product market fit, PR, marketing and brand building. Each session also has audience participation built-in – there’s ample time included for audience questions and discussion. Use code “TCARTICLE” at checkout to get 20 percent off tickets right here.