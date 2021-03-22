Equity Monday: Deliveroo sets IPO price range as we gear up for Y Combinator week

Hello and welcome back to Equity, TechCrunch’s venture capital-focused podcast where we unpack the numbers behind the headlines.
This is Equity Monday, our weekly kickoff that tracks the latest private market news, talks about the coming week, digs into some recent funding rounds and mulls over a larger theme or narrative from the private markets. You can follow the show on Twitter here and myself here.
If you are paying attention to Y Combinator’s demo day this week, our primer is here. And our Friday news roundup is here. With that, let’s get into the news:
- IronSource is going public via a SPAC. It’s worth even more than eToro, which is also going public via a SPAC. It’s a big quarter for Israeli tech.
- Sivo is a hot startup that you’re going to hear more about. Also a lesson here for founders, if you want attention, share numbers.
- Deliveroo has a price for its IPO, and the company could be worth as much as £8.8 billion. Even more, the European delivery giant has seen huge demand gains thus far in 2021.
- On the money front, Nuvemshop has raised $90 million, M Capital Management has raised $30.85 million for a new fund and Aldea Ventures has raised a €60 million investment vehicle.
- Remember Dispo? The hot photo-taking service? Read this.
- And finally. Happify Health has raised a $73 million Series D, while Clarify Health has put together a $115 million round of its own.
Coming Wednesday we are digging into equity crowdfunding. Which is going to be hot shit. Get ready.
Equity drops every Monday at 7:00 a.m. PST, Wednesday, and Friday at 6:00 AM PST, so subscribe to us on Apple Podcasts, Overcast, Spotify and all the casts!