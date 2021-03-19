Attend Disrupt 2021 for less than $100

If three jam-packed days of TechCrunch Disrupt 2021, the mother of all tech conferences that takes place on September 21-23, wasn’t enough to get your startup motor running, listen up. You can attend the all-virtual TC Disrupt 2021 for less than a $100. Your eyes do not deceive. Read on!

Right now, super early-bird pricing is in play for Founder, Innovator and Investor passes — and every single one sells for less than $100. But this largess won’t last. Buy your pass to Disrupt 2021 before the super early-bird deadline expires on May 13, 11:59 pm (PST).

Let’s talk about what Disrupt offers this year. In a word, plenty. In more words, opportunity, connection, networking, competition and a whole lot of experts downloading their knowledge to help you achieve your startup dreams.

Networking is a huge part of Disrupt, and you’ll find multiple ways to make valuable connections. Whether they happen spontaneously in our virtual event platform (the chat is where it’s at!) or curated meetups through CrunchMatch, our AI-powered platform, you’ll meet smart, exciting people eager to share, collaborate and inspire.

You’ll hear from and engage with marquee speakers from the Disrupt Stage — stay ahead of the trends, learn how others overcame struggles you’re facing and gain insight from expert analysis.

Get your how-to on over at the Extra Crunch Stage where you engage in interactive sessions and get you’re your burning questions answered on the spot. Take advantage of pitch deck teardowns or explore other expert-led sessions for actionable tips to help you better define your business and build a stronger startup.

Join the Extra Crunch bunch. Disrupt passes include a free 3-month membership to Extra Crunch. We’re talking exclusive content like IPO analysis, expert how-tos on monetization, strategy and growth and investor surveys. Boom, value added.

Startup Alley is back this year with new exposure opportunities for exhibitors — including a chance to participate in the elite StartupAlley+. Buy a Startup Alley Pass and shine the influential Disrupt spotlight on your amazing company.

This year, we’re opening Startup Battlefield to even more early-stage founders. With five semi-final rounds, it’ll be our biggest, most exciting Startup Battlefield ever! Think you’ve got what it takes to claim the title and the $100,000 prize? Applications for Startup Battlefield will open Q2 2021.

Okay, we listed lots of reasons to attend Disrupt. Now hear why one of your own thinks Disrupt is an essential part of startup life.

“Disrupt is laser focused on startups. I’m just starting my own company and attending Disrupt was an incredible opportunity to connect with companies and learn from the best people in the industry.” — Anirudh Murali, co-founder and CEO, Economize.

