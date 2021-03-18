Startups, get your bug bounty crash course at Early Stage 2021

In cybersecurity, nothing is “unhackable.”

Security bugs are an unavoidable consequence of an online world, but how companies receive and respond to hackers can make or break them. Get it right, and you build bonds with the security and hacker community and improve your security by fixing flaws before malicious actors do. Get it wrong — well, you can imagine the rest.

That’s why we’re thrilled that Katie Moussouris, founder and chief executive at Luta Security, will give a crash course in bug bounty and vulnerability disclosure programs at TC Early Stage 2021.

Moussouris is a pioneer and one of the leading experts in vulnerability disclosure, and has helped some of the largest companies and government departments — from Microsoft to the Pentagon — change how they respond to hackers and security researchers. This cultural shift helped transform the security industry, creating a way for hackers to find, report and get paid for the vulnerabilities they find, while carving out an entire industry dedicated to helping to crowdsource and coordinate security fixes.

In 2016, Moussouris founded Luta Security to advise companies and governments on the benefits of security research and how to build and improve their vulnerability disclosure programs.

In this TC Early Stage session, you will hear the good, the bad and the ugly that startups will face when managing vulnerability disclosures.

