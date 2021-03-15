Equity Monday: Stripe’s epic new valuation, Deliveroo’s IPO, and WeWork numbers

Hello and welcome back to Equity, TechCrunch’s venture capital-focused podcast where we unpack the numbers behind the headlines.
This is Equity Monday, our weekly kickoff that tracks the latest private market news, talks about the coming week, digs into some recent funding rounds and mulls over a larger theme or narrative from the private markets.
So, what did we chat about this morning? Here’s the rough rundown:
- Stripe! Stripe raised new money at a new price and both were rather large. Would you believe that Stripe is still not public? It isn’t! But it should be. Perhaps this is the last time it will raise before listing.
- Also from the recent past, Megvii filed to go public, and Nimble Robotics raised.
- The Deliveroo IPO is happening, and the £1 billion raise could value the company at £5 billion, Reuters reckons.
- Oh, and TechCrunch has the most recent WeWork numbers.
- DeepSee.ai raised a Series A, and we have questions about its product — and hopes.
- Centrical also raised for its hybrid working software, which could come in demand after COVID ends.
Extra Crunch Live this week is Emmalyn Shaw from Flourish Ventures and Adam Roseman from Steady. That’s March 17th at 12 p.m. PDT and 3 p.m. EDT. See you there!
Equity drops every Monday at 7:00 a.m. PST, Wednesday, and Friday at 6:00 AM PST