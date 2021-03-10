Join Sarah Kunst and Julia Collins for a live Q&A today at noon PT/3pm ET

Julia Collins is the first Black woman to co-found a unicorn in the form of Zume, a robotics company that cooked pizzas and delivered them at the same time. The company attracted investment from Softbank and was valued at a reported $2.25 billion in 2019, but ultimately didn’t live up to expectations.

Collins is now on to her next venture in the form of Planet FWD, which has attracted funding from a number of investors including BBG Ventures, Emerson Capital and Cleo Capital.

Today, on Extra Crunch Live, we’ll sit down with Collins and Cleo Capital’s Sarah Kunst. We’ll chat about what was learned from Zume and how that is shaping Planet FWD, as well as Kunst’s interest in sustainability startups and why she bet on Collins. We’ll also talk about how founders can make the most of their pitch meetings, particularly in this virtual environment, and how to work with their investors and board members once they’ve landed the capital.

As with every episode of Extra Crunch Live, Kunst and Collins will give live feedback on pitch decks submitted by the audience in the Pitch Deck Teardown. If you want to share your pitch deck and get feedback from our experts on a future show, you can submit your deck here.

There is, however, one change to today’s show.

Extra Crunch members have always (and will always) had free access to Extra Crunch Live, both live and on demand. But today, we’ll also be selling tickets a la carte to the show. That’s right! Anyone can come hang out, ask their own questions to Collins and Kunst, and learn a thing or two from the seasoned experts.

The episode airs at 12pm PT/3pm ET today and will go for an hour.

