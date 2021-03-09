TC Sessions: Mobility 2021 is coming, save the date!

Buckle up, startup and tech fans. Save the date and get ready to rub virtual elbows with mobility’s best and brightest minds — the movers, shakers and policy makers that are shaping the future of transportation.

TC Sessions: Mobility returns for its third year on June 9, 2021. Can you say mobility three-peat? Yes, you can!

We’re excited to host another day dedicated to the people — and the technology they’re developing — that’s changing transportation. TC Sessions: Mobility 2021 goes beyond hunting for the next unicorn or showcasing the gee-whiz distraction of the moment. We’ll explore the latest trends, discuss regulatory, technical and ethical challenges and look at the costs and long-term effects on towns and cities.

We’re building out the day’s agenda, and we’ll pack it with presentations, interviews and Q&As with founders, investors and inventors. Enjoy breakout sessions, dozens of exhibiting startups and plenty of time to network and recruit — with attendees from around the world.

Take a look at some of the mobility mavens and transportation titans who joined us on the virtual stage at last year’s event to get a sense of the quality programming you should expect on June 9.

JB Straubel, co-founder, CEO of Redwood Materials , co-founder and former Tesla CTO

, co-founder and former Tesla CTO Tekedra Mawakana, COO, Waymo

Matthew Johnson-Roberson, co-founder, Refraction AI

Nancy Sun, co-founder and chief engineer, Ike

Shin-pei Tsay, director of policy, cities and transportation, Uber

Peter Rawlinson, CTO and CEO, Lucid Motors

Margaret Stewart Nagle, head of policy and government affairs, Wing

Paul Ajegba, director, Michigan Department of Transportation

Celina Mikolajczak, vice president, battery technology, Panasonic Energy of North America, Panasonic

Reilly Brennan, founding general partner, Trucks Venture Capital

Will you benefit from attending TC Sessions: Mobility 2021? Take it from Rachael Wilcox, creative producer at Volvo Cars, who completed a TechCrunch hat trick in 2020 by attending Disrupt, TC Sessions: Robotics/AI and TC Sessions: Mobility.

“Going to TechCrunch events, whether it’s Disrupt or TC Sessions, helps me stay ahead of emerging trends, technologies and startups that affect the future of mobility.”

TC Sessions: Mobility 2021 takes place on June 9, 2021. Learn from and engage with the industry’s mightiest minds, makers, innovators and investors. Buy your early bird pass, connect with your world-wide community and help build a new age of transportation.

