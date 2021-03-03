Have a startup in Miami? Apply to pitch at TechCrunch’s Miami virtual meetup

TechCrunch is coming to Miami — virtually, at least. On March 11, TechCrunch is hosting a small online event with local venture capitalists, founders, and those curious about the growing ecosystem. There will also be a small pitch-off event where Florida-based startups have three minutes to pitch their companies to Florida-based VCs.

Everyone is welcome to attend the event, but we’re looking for startups based in the Miami region to pitch at this event. TechCrunch has a long history of hosting small pitch-offs and we’re excited to revive this tradition despite the need to do it virtually.

Not in Miami? No worries. We’re spinning up similar events in other regions too. Spoiler: Detroit/Ann Arbor and Pittsburgh are next.

Qualifications

Early stage startup (Series A or earlier)

Startups based in the Miami region will be given priority

Pitch decks are highly recommended

Apply for the pitch-off here

The event is online and free, but space is limited. Register early. We hope you can make it.