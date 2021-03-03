$100 million for mealworms

Hello and welcome back to Equity, TechCrunch’s venture capital-focused podcast, where we unpack the numberhttps://twitter.com/cgates123s behind the headlines.
This is our Wednesday show, where we niche down and focus on a single topic, or theme. This week we’re talking agtech, a surprisingly cool bit of the technology startup world. But Chris and Danny and Natasha and Alex were not alone in their quest to take a look into agtech, we brought alone TechCrunch climate editor Jon Shieber for the ride.
With his help we got through a number of pretty damn interesting things, including:
- SESO Labor raising $4.5 million to help farms secure the labor they need, and navigate the American immigration system.
- Future Acres looking to raise $3 million for its farming robots. And Farmwise, which last raised $14.5 million and has an idea regarding how to rent robot labor to farms.
- We also chatted about Anuvia’s epic $103 million raise that could help boost farm yields while cutting carbon emissions.
- And Better Origin, which wants to help farmers raise flies to feed to chickens. Which we had a few ideas about.
