Attend TechCrunch’s free virtual Miami meetup on March 11

Silicon Valley is novel, but not unique. Throughout the United States and abroad, there are communities of technology entrepreneurs leveraging local assets to build great companies. TechCrunch has long told these stories, and throughout the first half of 2021, our editorial staff is dedicated to shining a spotlight on exciting startups and notable investors in key cities and regions.

We’re looking at you Miami, Detroit, Austin, Pittsburgh and perhaps wherever you’re reading this from. TechCrunch wants to tell your story.

Join us on our first (virtual) field trip to Miami. Even though we can’t be there physically right now, it’ll sure feel like we are. All lights will be shining on the Magic City. The area is quickly transforming thanks to active investors, interesting companies, a Twitter-proficient Mayor and beautifully scenic living.

If you’re interested in what’s happening in Miami in general, seeking out a new, up-and-coming city to live in, looking for cool companies and talented founders to invest in, then you’ll want to register and drop March 11 on your calendar. This is a virtual event, but space is still limited so register early.

Here’s just some of what you can expect:

Networking – It’s what you can always count on us for. Companies are started and deals get done at TechCrunch events (yes, even the virtual ones!)

Pitch-off – We’re going to tap into the local tech scene in Miami and bring on some VCs to take a look at a your pitches. They’ll give you feedback live from the stage. Sign up to pitch by filling out this form.

Panels – Meet the movers and shakers up close and personal. Hear about their journey, ask them questions, and find out what’s special to them about Miami.

All along the way we’ll be asking for your feedback by way of polls, Q&A’s and surveys. We want to hear from everyone who lives in the birthplace of sunscreen and we’re looking to you for suggestions on folks who should be getting all of the attention we can throw at them on March 11. Drop suggestions in the comments below.

It’s going to be one to remember and it’s the perfect setup for when we can safely crash the city in person again!

