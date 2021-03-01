TechCrunch Early Stage is the startup bootcamp you’ve always needed

Wondering how to nail that virtual pitch meeting and raise VC funding? Or how to build a high-octane sales team? What about recruiting early team members that will fuel future growth? Managing the finances of a new company while also wondering about your own personal finances as a founder? Legal? Marketing? PR? Being a great leader?

The answer to every single one of these questions, and many more, will be at TechCrunch’s Early Stage events.

The event series takes place across two dates: April 1 – 2 and July 8 – 9.

Unlike other TechCrunch events, there is no ‘main stage.’ Each session is designed to tackle one of the many core competencies any startup needs to be successful. But this isn’t just about listening — every session includes plenty of time built in for audience Q&A. Essentially, it’s all breakout sessions, all day.

Our incredible speakers, who range from Zoom CRO Ryan Azus (‘How to build a sales team’) to Calendly founder Tope Awotona (‘How to bootstrap’) to Kleiner Perkins’ Bucky Moore (‘How to prep for Series A fundraising’), are making themselves available to answer your burning questions, on just about any topic.

What’s more — everyone who buys a ticket to TC Early Stage gets free access to Extra Crunch! Folks who buy a ticket to one of the two events get three months free, and folks who purchase a combination ticket (to both events) get six months free! An Extra Crunch membership includes:

Of course, TC Early Stage dual event ticket holders will get access to both events (April 1 – 2 and July 8 – 9) and have access to all the content that comes out of the event on demand.

Mercenary CEOs know all too well that this is about the most bang you can get for your buck. Period.

Still on the fence? Take a look at a preview of some of the sessions at TC Early Stage 2021:

Fundraising

Bootstrapping Best Practices (Tope Awotona and Blake Bartlett, Calendly)

Four Things to Think About Before Raising a Series A (Bucky Moore, Kleiner Perkins)

How to Get An Investor’s Attention (Marlon Nichols, MaC Venture Capital)

How to Nail Your Virtual Pitch Meeting (Melissa Bradley, Ureeka)

How Founders Can Think Like a VC (Lisa Wu, Norwest Venture Partners)

The All-22 View, or Never Losing Perspective (Eghosa Omoigui, EchoVC Partners)

Operations:

Finance for Founders (Alexa von Tobel, Inspired Capital)

Building and Leading a Sales Team (Ryan Azus, Zoom CRO)

10 Things NOT to Do When Starting a Company (Leah Solivan, Fuel Capital)

Leadership Culture and Good Governance (David Easton, Generation Investment Management)

Marketing: