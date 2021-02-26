Why are we still dating LinkedIn in 2021?

Hello and welcome back to Equity, TechCrunch’s venture capital-focused podcast, where we unpack the numbers behind the headlines.
Natasha and Danny and Alex and Grace were all here to chat through the week’s biggest tech happenings. Before we get into this week’s show, make sure to check out all the news here about how Equity is expanding, and becoming even more of a thing in 2021! We are beyond hyped about it.
Coming on the back of such a wild news week, we had to cut and cut from the notes doc to get the show to size. So, here’s what made the cut:
- Coinbase filed to go public. Alex wrote about its S-1 filing here, and Danny riffed on a fascinating nuance regarding its cap table here.
- Hopin is raising more money, at an even larger valuation. Every time we cover the latest version of this story, we think it must be the last time. And then it happens again. So, check back here in October for when Hopin raises again.
- Reddit also picked up more money. Again. Our take is that the capital must mean that Reddit is a better business than we anticipated.
- Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian backed a new community tool proving the monetary value of the community. That led us into a conversation about a professional network for independent workers that is competing with LinkedIn, and a collaborative workspace for interior design fans.
- Toast is said to be on the road to an IPO, and so we riffed on what Olo’s IPO can tell us about the Boston-based unicorn.
- Shippo raised more money after a big 2020; can the company double again in 2021?
- Finix raised $3 million through an SPV filled with over 80 Black and LatinX investors.
Equity drops every Monday at 7:00 a.m. PST, Wednesday, and Friday at 6:00 AM PST, so subscribe to us on Apple Podcasts, Overcast, Spotify and all the casts!