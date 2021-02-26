Only a few hours left to buy early-bird passes to TC Early Stage 2021

By now you probably know that we’re hosting two TC Early Stage events this year — one on April 1-2 and another on July 8-9 — each with its own set of topics, speakers and content — both designed to help nascent startup founders build a better, more successful business.

What you may not know is that you have only a few hours left to take advantage of early-bird pricing on a single event or dual-event pass. Beat the deadline — 11:59 p.m. (PST) tonight — score the lowest possible price and save $100.

TC Early Stage functions like a minibootcamp for entrepreneurs. You’ll hear from top experts, founders and investors from across the startup ecosystem. They’ll share valuable tips, advice and hard-won lessons they learned in the trenches. We’re talking issues that every startup founder needs to master or understand well enough to delegate wisely.

Our slate of experts will present workshops on subjects like operations, fundraising, pitch deck pointers, term sheet tips, product-market fit, brand building, growth marketing, recruiting, taming your tech stack and a lot more.

Here are just two examples to whet your entrepreneurial appetite. Marlon Nichols, founding managing partner of MaC Venture Capital, will discuss how to get noticed by investors, how to grow your business and how to survive in the crowded, competitive space of tech startups. He’ll offer insights on how to network, craft a great pitch and target the best investors for your success.

You’re just beginning to build your startup — what could go wrong? Plenty according to Fuel Capital’s Leah Solivan. Currently an early-stage investor, Solivan founded TaskRabbit, a startup she led to a successful exit in 2017 (acquired by IKEA). She’ll share ways to avoid making big mistakes early in your founding journey.

We reserved day two of TC Early Stage for something truly exciting — the TC Early Stage Pitch Off. We sent out a call for competitors and the response was overwhelming. Narrowing the field wasn’t easy, but we chose 10 early-stage startup founders. They’ll each get five minutes to deliver their best pitch to a panel of prominent VC judges — followed by a five-minute Q&A. Those judges will pick three founders to move to the finals for a second pitch-and-Q&A to a new set of judges. The winner receives a feature article on TechCrunch.com, a free, one-year subscription to ExtraCrunch and a free Founder Pass to TechCrunch Disrupt 2021.

TC Early Stage 2021 takes place on April 1-2. Learn the best ways to build a better, more successful business from the folks who paved the way. Buy your pass before the deadline hits tonight at 11:59 p.m. (PST) and save up to $100.