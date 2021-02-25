Register for TC Sessions: Justice for a conversation on diversity, equity and inclusion in the startup world

Diversity, equity and inclusion. These essential elements remain woefully lacking across the tech industry despite recent strides. Join us on March 3 — just one week away — for TC Sessions: Justice 2021. Hear from and engage with the top experts and leading voices working to change the tech industry for the good of all humanity.

That may sound like a lofty goal, but we’re talking serious disrupters — founders, investors, engineers and visionaries with the drive and the tech chops to back up their ambitions. Folks like Naj Austin, Brian Brackeen, Arlan Hamilton, Wade Davis and plenty more incredible speakers.

Your ticket gives you access to an enormous amount of knowledge, inspiration, advice, connection and opportunity.

Here’s just a taste of the interactive presentations, breakout sessions and panel discussions waiting for you. Check the agenda for the full lineup and get your game plan on. Who knows? We may add a surprise or two.

Tech in the Era of Accountability: A hands-off approach to moderating online platforms invited hate to flourish in plain sight over the last four years. We’ll speak with Anti-Defamation League CEO Jonathan Greenblatt on proposed policy solutions, whether tech is on the cusp of a real era of accountability and what the organization’s mission looks like in 2021 and beyond.

State of the Union: Labor unions have been uncommon in tech. That’s finally starting to change in recent years, as workers have pushed to organize at some of the industry’s biggest companies, from Alphabet to Kickstarter. Parul Koul (Google), Grace Reckers (Office and Professional Employees International Union) and Clarissa Redwine (NYU) will join us to discuss the growing movement.

Finding the Next Unicorn: Arlan Hamilton, the founder and managing partner of Backstage Capital, has raised more than $12 million to back 150 companies led by underrepresented founders. In this session, Hamilton discusses how she vets the biggest opportunities in investment and how to disrupt in a positive way.

Plus, you’ll have the opportunity to meet some of the early-stage founders in the TC Include Program — and watch them take part in live pitch feedback sessions. These young startup entrepreneurs were nominated by our partner founder organizations, Black Female Founders, Latinx Startup Alliance, Startout and the Female Founders Alliance.

TC Sessions: Justice 2021 takes place in one week on March 3. Reserve your seat today, and add your voice to the chorus of leaders creating opportunities and meaningful — long overdue — change in tech.