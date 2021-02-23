Join a conversation and AMA with Run The World on virtual events now and post COVID

Join TechCrunch for its first 2021 installment of the Ask Me Anything series, where TechCrunch interviews experts and answers your burning questions about virtual events.

Our first guest is Xiaoyin Qu, co-founder and CEO of Run The World.

Friday, February 26, 1 p.m. PT

Register here

Run The World is a one-stop shop virtual events platform with a focus on community engagement. TechCrunch has written about Run The World in the past. It launched in 2019, with backers like Andreessen Horowitz and Founders Fund, and skyrocketed in popularity when COVID canceled in-person events and created an overwhelming desire for one-on-one connection. Run The World has since grown to 45 employees and has hosted more than 10,000 events, including for TechCrunch.

At this AMA, Xiaoyin and TechCrunch will discuss:

How COVID changed the virtual event roadmap

What virtual events look like when in-person events come back

Lessons learned from managing products at Facebook and Instagram

What’s next for Run The World

Audience Q&A

1:1 networking using Run The World

Who should attend? Event organizers, event marketers, event sponsors.

It’s free. Register here and submit your questions for Xiaoyin.