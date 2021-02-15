Meet the Black Female Founders from TC Include at TC Sessions: Justice 2021

On March 3, we’re hosting TC Sessions: Justice 2021, a day-long virtual conference dedicated to examining diversity and inclusion in tech. Tune in to presentations, panel discussions, breakout sessions and interactive Q&As with key tech leaders. Topics range from accessible product design and fighting algorithmic bias to the justice system, workplace organizing and support for underrepresented founders — and that’s just for starters.

Don’t miss your chance to meet some founders currently participating in TechCrunch’s Include program. We partnered with various founder organizations — who in turn nominated promising early-stage startup founders — and collectively provide educational resources and mentorship to help these young founders develop and succeed over the course of the year. This collaborative program also includes prominent VC organizations like Kleiner Perkins, Salesforce Ventures and Initialized Capital to develop lasting mentorships with the TC Include founder cohort.

We joined forces with Black Female Founders, and they nominated an impressive posse of early-stage startup founders. Register for TC Sessions: Justice to meet some of the visionary female founders who are part of the Black Female Founders organization and watch them take part in a live pitch feedback session with TechCrunch during the event.

We’ll be highlighting many more TC Include startups and founder organizations over the coming weeks, so keep checking back. And now, without further ado, behold the TC Include program startups sponsored by Black Female Founders:

Five to Nine: Five to Nine is a Black and women-owned software company that enables organizers to track, manage and evaluate their events and programs for impact. Founded by Denise Umubyeyi.

Five to Nine is a Black and women-owned software company that enables organizers to track, manage and evaluate their events and programs for impact. Founded by Denise Umubyeyi. Go Together, Inc.: Go Together’s Carpool to School is a B2B SaaS platform that’s equitable, makes organizing school transportation convenient for parents and reduces per-student transportation cost for schools/districts. Founded by Kimberly Moore.

Go Together’s Carpool to School is a B2B SaaS platform that’s equitable, makes organizing school transportation convenient for parents and reduces per-student transportation cost for schools/districts. Founded by Kimberly Moore. kweliTV: KweliTV allows you to discover and celebrate critically acclaimed and award-winning Black stories across the globe through curated indie films, documentaries, web series and live experiences. Founded by DeShuna Spencer.

KweliTV allows you to discover and celebrate critically acclaimed and award-winning Black stories across the globe through curated indie films, documentaries, web series and live experiences. Founded by DeShuna Spencer. Viledge: Viledge connects Black businesses to new fans by curating gift boxes full of dope finds. Friends, co-workers and families can discover and share together in live unboxing experiences. Founded by Zuley Clarke.

Viledge connects Black businesses to new fans by curating gift boxes full of dope finds. Friends, co-workers and families can discover and share together in live unboxing experiences. Founded by Zuley Clarke. Civic Eagle: Civic Eagle is a SaaS company that helps organizations gain a strategic edge in advocacy and lobbying by using AI to unlock legislative data insights. Founded by Shawntera Hardy.

Civic Eagle is a SaaS company that helps organizations gain a strategic edge in advocacy and lobbying by using AI to unlock legislative data insights. Founded by Shawntera Hardy. Unpacking: Unpacking is the No. 1 online learning platform for social impact. We’re disrupting boring, inefficient and outdated diversity training through real talk and interactive gaming. Founded by Kristina Williams.

Unpacking is the No. 1 online learning platform for social impact. We’re disrupting boring, inefficient and outdated diversity training through real talk and interactive gaming. Founded by Kristina Williams. Official Black Wall Street: Official Black Wall Street is a digital platform and app connecting consumers to Black-owned businesses, while giving Black entrepreneurs the resources and exposure needed to thrive. Founded by Mandy Bowman.

Official Black Wall Street is a digital platform and app connecting consumers to Black-owned businesses, while giving Black entrepreneurs the resources and exposure needed to thrive. Founded by Mandy Bowman. Go See The City: We drive foot traffic to local restaurants, brands and events by connecting customers to deep-discounted coupons. We then provide consumer analytics to small businesses and municipalities. Founded by Aneshai Smith.

TC Sessions: Justice 2021 takes place virtually on March 3. Register today and join us as we explore diversity, equity and inclusion in tech.

Is your company interested in sponsoring TC Sessions: Justice 2021? Contact our sponsorship sales team by filling out this form.