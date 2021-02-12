2 years in, Extra Crunch is helping readers build and grow companies around the world We hope you'll join us

Remote-first startups were still controversial in Silicon Valley when we launched Extra Crunch two years ago today. Back then, if you can recall, the rest of the world was not even sure how all those unicorns were going to do on the public markets.

Today, Silicon Valley resides on the cloud and is publicly traded. We’ve covered the stunning changes, and as we help founders navigate the path from idea to first check to IPO, we also tripled the number of Extra Crunch members.

Now, as the world glimpses a brighter, post-pandemic future, we are doubling down on the news and analysis that’s helped many early-stage companies make better decisions.

As Extra Crunch enters its third year, we’re putting our foot on the gas so we can bring you more:

We’ll also publish more articles with inside tips from industry experts to help you solve nonsoftware problems that face every company, like fundraising, growth and hiring, as well as deep dives into different industry sectors and pre-public companies.

We’re tying all of these efforts back in with the editorial coverage and event plans at TechCrunch. And to make this holistic approach truly successful, we’re ramping up efforts to engage and expand the Extra Crunch community.

In recent weeks, reporters and editors have appeared on Clubhouse and Discord to discuss their work with readers. We’re planning to expand this outreach, so stay tuned!

