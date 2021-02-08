At Extra Crunch Live, Felicis’ Aydin Senkut and Guideline’s Kevin Busque will look back on the Series B deal that brought them together

Aydin Senkut is a Swiss Army knife of an investor. He has been on the Midas List for the past seven years, with early investments in companies like Shopify, Rovio, Fitbit, Ayden, Credit Karma, SoundHound and more.

One such investment is Guideline, an enterprise tech company focused on giving small businesses a simplified way to offer affordable 401ks to employees. Guideline has raised nearly $140 million from investors such as Tiger Global Management, Greyhound, Generation Investment Management, Propel and, of course, Felicis.

In this case, we’ll be talking to Senkut and Busque about the $15 million Series B investment that Felicis led in the startup: How did they meet, what attracted them to one another, and ultimately, what made them decide to be financially bound together for the foreseeable future.

Before starting Felicis Ventures (and serving as managing partner), Senkut was a senior manager at Google responsible for strategic partner development and account management in Asia Pacific. He joined the search giant in 1999 as its first product manager to launch Google’s first international sites. He then became the company’s first international sales manager.

Alongside an impressive portfolio of both angel and institutional investments, Senkut is about as well-rounded as a tech leader can be.

Kevin Busque, meanwhile, founded Guideline in 2015 and has since amassed more than 17,500 small businesses on the platform with nearly $4 billion in assets under management. Before Guideline, Busque spent seven years at TaskRabbit where he was a co-founder and VP of Technology. Busque deeply understands what it takes to go from idea to MVP to product market fit to hypergrowth.

