Equity Monday: Tesla buys bitcoin, Nexthink raises and Bumble

Pony.ai raised another $100 million, which underscores our growing thesis that there is no amount of money yet that will produce the tech required for self-driving cars to work. Perhaps we will get there, but it is going to cost a pretty penny or two.

Sticking to cars, the Apple-Kia tie-up is kaput, which we should have known the moment it became known. Apple previously bought startup Drive.ai back in 2019, of course.

Vroom, a 2020 IPO, bought a Super Bowl ad. Who would have expected that? Its shares are up, however, after the ad.

Still on the car beat, Tesla bought $1.5 billion in bitcoin, and may accept the stuff as tender to buy its vehicles in the future. The move sent the price of bitcoin higher.

Clubhouse got banned in China.

Phable raised $12 million, Nexthink raised $180 million and Bumble is targeting a higher share price in its impending IPO.

And we may have figured out the ∆ between what investors are saying about the seed market, and what data has largely said.

