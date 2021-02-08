Anniversary Sale: Save on 2-year Extra Crunch membership

In February 2019 we launched Extra Crunch to help founders and startup teams get ahead, and this week we’re celebrating its two-year anniversary. Since Extra Crunch is turning 2, we’re offering a limited-time deal on 2-year membership plans.

From now until February 15, new users signing up for Extra Crunch in the U.S. can get a 2 year membership plan for $150 plus tax (normally priced at $189). Readers outside the US will also see similar discounts.

Get a 2-year Extra Crunch membership for $150 here.

Extra Crunch is a members-only community from TechCrunch. Membership includes weekly startup investor surveys, private tech market analysis, how-tos on fundraising and growth, topical newsletters, and other exclusives delivered daily. Membership also unlocks access to our weekly virtual event series, Extra Crunch Live, discounts on TechCrunch events, a cleaner reading experience on TechCrunch.com, discounts from software partners, and more.

Since launching Extra Crunch, we’ve published more than 2,000 articles on startup investment trends, fundraising, late-stage startups, and more. In addition to our own writers, we’ve run contributions from Merritt Hummer of Bain Capital Ventures, Kyle Poyar of OpenView, and Roger Lee and Justin Da Rosa of Battery Ventures.

Some of our top stories from the past year:

In the past year, we held over 40 virtual events for our members through Extra Crunch Live. If you haven’t had a chance to join, check out our slate of events for February here.

We also recently launched Group Membership, which allows teams to join at a discounted rate through our self-service interface.

We hope you stay engaged with the TechCrunch community through Extra Crunch. Our focus has and always will be on community and building a strong relationship with our readers, and we hope you will continue to support us.

If you are a monthly or annual Extra Crunch member and want to upgrade to a 2-year plan to claim the deal, please head to My Account to upgrade or contact our customer support team for assistance (extracrunch@techcrunch.com).

Readers can join Extra Crunch with a discounted 2-year membership plan here.