Myanmar’s new military government is now blocking Twitter

Myanmar’s new military government has ordered local telecom operators, internet gateways, and other internet service providers to block Twitter and Instagram in the South Asian country days after imposing a similar blackout on Facebook service to ensure “stability” in the Southeast Asian nation.

Norwegian telecom giant Telenor, which is one of the largest telecos in Myanmar, said the government has ordered ISPs to block Twitter and Instagram “until further notice.” The telecom operator added that it is challenging the “necessity and proportionality of the directive in its response to Myanmar Ministry of Transport and Communications, and highlighted the directive’s contradiction with international human rights law.”

It adds: “Telenor Group is gravely concerned with this development in Myanmar, and emphasises that freedom of expression through access to communication services should be maintained at all times, especially during times of conflict. Customers in Myanmar trying to access the affected services on web will be directed to a landing page, which states that the site cannot be reached due to the directive by MoTC. Telenor Group believes in open communication. Together with Telenor Myanmar we are actively looking to restore access to the services as soon as possible.”

Several users from Myanmar confirmed that they were unable to access Twitter. NetBlocks, which tracks global internet usage, further reported that multiple networks in the country had started to block the American social network.

⚠️ Confirmed: Twitter is now being restricted in #Myanmar on multiple network providers; real-time network data show loss of service from ~10:00 p.m. local time with operators MPT, Mytel, Welink, 5BB and Frontiir 📉 📰 https://t.co/Jgc20OBk27 pic.twitter.com/jXUj6ONhmH — NetBlocks (@netblocks) February 5, 2021

The nation’s Transport and Communications alleged in its order, dated February 5, that Twitter and Facebook-owned Instagram were being abused to spread propaganda and misinformation to the public and this posed threat to stability of the nation. The ministry offered the same explanation when it ordered to temporarily block Facebook until February 7th midnight earlier this week.

Friday’s order comes as thousands of Myanmar citizens joined Twitter this week to protest the new military government that seized power by detaining civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi and other democratically elected leaders of her National League for Democracy, which won by landslide last year.

Twitter did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

This is a developing story. More to follow…