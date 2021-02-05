Learn about the importance of accessible product design at TechCrunch Sessions: Justice

When you are able to navigate a world that is designed for you, it’s easy to avoid thinking about how the world is designed for you. But it can be different if you are disabled.

At TechCrunch Sessions: Justice on March 3, we will examine the importance of ensuring accessible product design from the beginning. We’ll ask how the social and medical models of disability influence technological evolution. Integrating the expertise of disabled technologists, makers, investors, scientists, software engineers into the DNA of your company from the very beginning is vital to the pursuit of a functioning and equitable society. And could mean you don’t leave money on the table.

Join us at TechCrunch Sessions: Justice for a wide-ranging discussion as we attempt to answer these questions and further explore inclusive design with Cynthia Bennett, Mara Mills and Srin Madipalli.

Cynthia Bennett is a post-doc at Carengie Mellon University’s Human-Computer Interaction Institute, as well as a researcher at Apple. Her research focuses on human-computer interaction, accessibility and Disability Studies, and, she says on her website, spans “the critique and development of HCI theory and methods to designing emergent accessible interactions with technology.” Her research includes Biographical Prototypes: Reimagining Recognition and Disability in Design and The Promise of Empathy: Design, Disability, and Knowing the “Other.”

Mara Mills is the Associate Professor of Media, Culture, and Communication at New York University and a co-founder and co-director of the NYU Center for Disability Studies. Mills research focuses on sound studies, disability studies and history. (You can hear her discuss the intersection of artificial intelligence and disability with Meredith Whittaker, co-founder of the AI Now Institute and Minderoo Research Professor at NYU, and Sara Hendren, professor at Olin College of Engineering and author of the recently published What Can a Body Do: How We Meet the Built World, on the TechCrunch Mixtape podcast here.)

Srin Madipalli is an investor and co-founder of Accomable, an online platform that helped users find accessible vacation properties, which he sold to Airbnb. His advocacy work focuses on disability inclusion in the workplace, as well as advising tech companies on accessibility.

Make sure you can join us for this conversation and more at TC Sessions: Justice on March 3. Secure your seat now!