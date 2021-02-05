India is restoring 4G internet in Jammu and Kashmir after 18 months

India is restoring 4G internet services in Jammu and Kashmir, a senior government official said Friday evening, 18 months after cutting internet access in the Muslim-majority state in an attempt to curb the spread of potential backlash over its decision to strip the region of its special status in August of 2019.

Rohit Kansal, principal secretary of the Jammu and Kashmir government, said 4G internet services were being restored in the entire region. India lifted ban on internet and some social media services in two districts (of 20) of the state last year but maintained speed restrictions and time limits, after Supreme Court ruled last year that an indefinite shutdown of the internet in the state was unwarranted and demonstrated “abuse of power” by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government.

The internet ban in Jammu and Kashmir was by far the longest by any democracy.

In August, New Delhi told Supreme Court that it will start offering high-speed internet in one district of Jammu and one of Kashmir valley on a “trial basis.” Critics have said that ban on internet has cost citizens of Jammu and Kashmir hundreds of thousands of jobs and millions of dollars.

Raman Jit Singh Chima, a senior international counsel and Asia Pacific Policy director at Access Now, a nonprofit internet advocacy organization, said today’s move was welcoming, but “let’s be clear — the previous shutdown was excessive, mindless repeated. Glad that all Jammu and Kashmir residents will soon have internet restored, denied to them in violation of their rights under the Indian Constitution.

Omar Abdullah, former chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir, celebrated the news, adding “For the first time since Aug 2019 all of J&K will have 4G mobile data. Better late than never.”

This is a developing story. More to follow…