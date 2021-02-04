ManoMano’s sales are growing rapidly for its home improvement e-commerce platform

It’s been a year since I covered ManoMano, the French e-commerce platform focused on DIY, home improvement and gardening products. And 2020 has been a successful years as the company’s gross merchandise volume doubled to €1.2 billion ($1.45 billion at today’s rate).

ManoMano’s sales are also accelerating as the company reported a 50% increase in 2019 gross merchandise volume compared to 2018.

When it comes to “softer” metrics, the company now attracts 50 million unique visitors per month, which represents a 70% year-over-year increase. There are 7 million active clients on the platform — that’s a 100% increase.

In addition to France, ManoMano is operating in Spain, Italy, Germany, the U.K. and Belgium. In 2021, the company plans to double down on Northern Europe (Germany and the U.K.) and improve the experience for both merchants and customers.

France still represents 60% of the company’s sales volume. And the company is currently profitable on this market if you look at this segment independently from the rest of the company.

While ManoMano operates a marketplace, it also offers a fulfillment service for third-party retailers. The company is also growing nicely on the professional segment with its ManoManoPro vertical.

The startup has raised $125 million in 2019 and $139 million in 2020. It is still actively hiring and growing the team. There are currently 650 employees and the company could work with 1,000 people at the end of 2021.