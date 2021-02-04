Extra Crunch is now hiring for reporter, editor and project manager positions

Extra Crunch is about to turn two years old and we now have a lot of demanding subscribers. Readers tell us that they want more articles — in even more depth — about the latest trends in early-stage startups and tech industries around the world.

We’re hiring for three key additional roles right now to help make this happen, including a project manager, a desk editor and a daily reporter.

If you think one of these positions is for you, please email a resume and a two-paragraph description of your interest and qualifications to ec_editors@techcrunch.com.

Daily reporter

We’re looking for someone who loves data-driven research and reporting to help us figure out what’s really going on across the world of new startups. You’ll work closely with the Extra Crunch core team to dig into emerging topics and ideas, chase down the right data and experts and put it all together in a multi-author newsletter with us.

Responsibilities:

Data-driven researching and reporting as needed for daily newsletter

Writing assignments for daily newsletter

Writing other assigned Extra Crunch articles from time to time

Qualifications:

Proven experience in tech and business reporting or in other fields that involve a lot of research related to startups

Strong internal motivation to figure out how the world really works

General interest in startups and technology

Ability to work closely in a small team

Compensation:

Freelance with flexible structures of 20+ hours of work per week

Highly competitive pay rates based on your qualifications

Remote-only

Desk editor

We’re looking for an editor who can bring clarity and nuance to any article they touch. The finer points of editing can make all the difference in how our readers understand the ideas we’re sharing. In this role, you’ll work closely with Extra Crunch editors to produce great articles from a wide range of writers.

Responsibilities:

Editing article drafts line by line for clarity, relevance and accuracy

Managing components of our product in WordPress, including some tagging and landing page content as directed

Updating components of our overall editorial calendar system

Communicating with Extra Crunch editors, TechCrunch staff and industry guest columnists as part of the production process

Qualifications:

Comfort with AP style

General awareness of the technology startup ecosystem as it exists in 2021

General awareness of the U.S. and global business environment as it exists in 2021

5+ years editing in a journalistic environment preferred

Qualified applicants will be asked to complete an editing test as part of our hiring process.

Compensation:

Freelance with flexible structures of 20+ hours of work per week

Highly competitive pay rates based on your qualifications

Remote-only

Project manager

Extra Crunch relies on a number of internal databases to help us produce insightful articles. A main one right now is The TechCrunch List, which features hundreds of investors across 22 technology industries across the world, based on thousands of founder recommendations we get about that key person who wrote the first check — but there are more active and in the works. We need someone who can manage this whole system in close collaboration with Extra Crunch editors as it expands.

Responsibilities:

Producing internal data views for the TechCrunch editorial staff to produce articles with, using our databases and tools

Updating and analyzing our startup-focused databases using information from the editorial staff, other parts of TechCrunch (events, newsletters, etc.), and other sources

Communicating with founders, investors and others in the startup ecosystems that we cover

Developing new ways to use our existing databases

Developing and implementing new ideas together with the Extra Crunch team

Qualifications:

Proven ability to work with data tools like Airtable, Google Sheets and Excel

Passion for great data structure and process

Experience managing data-driven projects from idea through to analysis of results

General interest and familiarity with the startup world

Compensation:

Freelance with flexible structures of 20+ hours of work per week

Highly competitive pay rates based on your qualifications

Remote-only

If you think one of these positions is for you, please email a resume and a two-paragraph description of your interest and qualifications to ec_editors@techcrunch.com.