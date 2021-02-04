Barclays adds itemised digital receipts to its banking app in partnership with fintech Flux

Flux, the London fintech that has built a technology platform for banks and merchants to power itemised digital receipts and more, has seen its lengthy pilot with Barclays bear fruit.

Announced formally today — but actually quietly rolled out a few months ago — Flux-powered digital receipts are now available as an opt-in for all U.K. Barclays debit card holders within the bank’s main mobile banking app. Previously, the functionality was only available within the Barclays Launchpad app, which is available for customers that want to try out experimental or upcoming features.

Early last year, Barclays announced that it has invested in Flux, taking a minority stake, so the strengthening of its partnership isn’t too much of a surprise. Flux also went through the Techstars-powered Barclays accelerator in its very early days. However, not all corporate accelerators lead to great outcomes as corporates are notoriously risk-adverse. This one certainly wasn’t rushed but it’s meaningful regardless, giving Flux a major shot in the arm in reaching mainstream banking customers beyond the existing challenger bank partnerships it has forged.

“Customers who pay using their Barclays debit card for future in store purchases at H&M, shoe retailer schuh and food outlets, which include Just Eat and Papa Johns, will see their receipts sent automatically to their app after making a purchase. They can then easily and securely view their receipts whenever they need by tapping on the transaction,” says Barclays. Crucially, although opt-in, Barclays customers will receive a prompt to set up digital receipts when they purchase items from retailers currently on-boarded to Flux.

Founded in 2016 by former early employees at Revolut, Flux bridges the gap between the itemised receipt data captured by a merchant’s point-of-sale (POS) system and what little information typically shows up on your bank statement or mobile banking app. Off the back of this, it can also power loyalty schemes and card-linked offers, as well as give merchants much deeper POS analytics via aggregated and anonymised data on consumer behaviour, such as which products are selling best in unique baskets.

On the banking side, along with Barclays, Flux has partnered with challenger banks Starling and Monzo. Once banking customers link their account to the service, Flux delivers digital receipts (and where available rewards and loyalty) for transactions at Flux retailer partners.

Longer-term, Flux wants to become a standard for the interchange of item level digital receipt data — and the proprietary platform that powers that standard — but has always faced a chicken and egg problem: It needs bank integrations to sign up merchants and it needs merchant integrations to sign up banks. Barclays going live properly is another significant turn in the upstart’s flywheel.