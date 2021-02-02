We’re excited to announce Group Membership for Extra Crunch. The feature allows you to easily manage seats and payments for your team through a self-service interface. If your team joins through Group Membership, you’ll also save 25% or more on annual pricing.

Extra Crunch Group Memberships can be found here.

Extra Crunch is a members-only community from TechCrunch. We help founders and startup teams get ahead. Membership grants you access to weekly startup investor surveys, private tech market analysis, how-tos on fundraising and growth, topical newsletters, and more. Membership also unlocks access to our weekly virtual event series, Extra Crunch Live.

FAQ

How does Group Membership work?

One team leader will become the admin on the account, and he or she is responsible for payment and seat management. We recommend the admin be the first user on the team to sign up for Group Membership.

How do I make seat assignments?

The seat assignments can be made in the original checkout flow or at a later date through the “My Account” section on TechCrunch. To assign seats through “My Account,” the admin should go to My Account / Subscription / Manage / Manage Shared Accounts. You’ll need email addresses of your team members to assign seats. Once seats are assigned, your team members will receive an email with an activation link.

How many users do we need to qualify for Group Membership?

You must have at least 5 team members in your group to qualify for Group Membership.

Is 25 the max size for Group Membership?

We have the ability to do groups larger than 25, but we’ll need to send you a special link. Please reach out to travis@techcrunch.com with your group size to obtain the link.

Do you offer invoicing instead of credit card?

All payments must be made over credit card. If your group is larger than 100 users, we’re open to discussing invoicing options. We do not offer invoicing for small groups. Reach out to travis@techcrunch.com for more information.