Kleiner Perkins’ Bucky Moore will outline what to think about before raising a Series A at Early Stage in April

Kleiner Perkins is one of the most prestigious venture firms in all of Silicon Valley. The firm has invested in startups like Twitter, Google, Square, Peloton, Spotify, Robinhood and many, many more. As such, the folks at Kleiner Perkins know a thing or two about what it takes to fundraise across the various stages of a company.

One of the more difficult jumps to make is going from raising a seed round to picking up a Series A. Rather than focusing on the idea and the product market fit, founders must show that their product can scale, with numbers to back it up.

It can be grueling and complicated, but Kleiner Perkins partner Bucky Moore is going to break it all down for us at TechCrunch Early Stage – Operations & Fundraising on April 1 & 2.

TC Early Stage – Operations & Fundraising is a virtual event focused squarely on early-stage founders. The event will have dozens of breakout sessions led by investors and experts that break down the most difficult parts of building a business, focusing on startup core competencies like fundraising and operations.

Moore will lead a session called “4 things to think about before raising a Series A” at the event, which takes place on April 1 – 2 and is totally virtual. Plus, Moore will answer questions from the audience.

Here’s a look at what the presentation will focus on:

The most important part of raising a Series A is the decisions made before the fundraise. A shockingly common mistake founders make is not thinking through four critical areas before talking to investors. Bucky Moore will share how founders can prepare for a successful Series A, and discuss what investors are looking for when they write a Series A check. His advice will be valuable to all entrepreneurs looking to raise early-stage funding.

What are those four areas? You’ll have to pick up a ticket (which includes a year of Extra Crunch) to find out!

Moore sits on the boards of Netlify, Materialize, CodeSandbox, Opstrace and Stackbit, and tends to focus his energy on developer-facing software and infrastructure. Before Kleiner Perkins, he was an investor at Costanoa Ventures, and prior to that he was at Battery.

He also published a list of the areas he’s most interested in as we head into 2021, which you can check out here. Unsurprisingly, data, ML/AI and advances in cloud technology are front and center.

We’re amped to hear from Moore at TechCrunch: Early Stage. You can pick up a ticket to the show here.