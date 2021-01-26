Talent Hack raises $4.7M for its B2C fitness platform, Spaces

It’s been a wild 12 months for fitness platforms, as the world’s population has struggled to adapt to workouts outside of the gym. From Lululemon’s massive Mirror acquisition to companies like Apple and Samsung launching their own solutions, exercise technology has thrived amid the pandemic.

Talent Hack is one of a large (and growing) number of companies looking to make fitness more accessible in a world where the gym just isn’t an option for many. Rather than creating its own front-end, curated platform, however, the New York-based startup’s Spaces is designed to offer a B2C platform for fitness instructors and studios.

This week, the company announced that it has raised a $4.7 million seed round, led by Global Founders Capital. The Fund is also participating in the round, along with Mindbody Online’s Rick Stollmeyer, as well as Lucy Deland, Hannah Bronfman, Amanda Freeman, Ellie Burrows and Amy Klein.

Spaces has been operating with a relatively low public profile since January 2019, though more than 50,000 fitness professions have signed up for the service. The company says it’s managed to help top earners pull in $250,000.

“We are the first fitness and technology company that is a true partner for the individual wellness instructor, facilitating agency and power to the individual in the rising 30% YoY at-home fitness market,” CEO and co-founder Alexandra Bonetti says in a release tied to the news. “Our mission is to empower fitness and wellness professionals with the tools and resources they need to propel and scale their businesses so they can remain focused on what they do best.”

Talent Hack says this round will go toward increasing its marketing, improving the customer experience and expanding recruiting.