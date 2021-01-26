Meet the early-stage founder community at TC Early Stage 2021

Building a startup is never easy, especially when you’re in the early innings and navigating a huge learning curve. Education, support and sage advice are arguably as essential to startup success as fundraising. Find all that — and connect with your early-founder community — at TC Early Stage 2021.

We’re hosting two of these virtual bootcamps designed for early-stage startup founders and open to investors, later-stage founders and other startup enthusiasts. Early Stage part one focuses on operations and fundraising takes place on April 1-2 and Early Stage part two focusing on marketing, PR and fundraising runs July 8-9. This is not a lather, rinse, repeat scenario, folks. Each event features a distinct lineup of startup experts, topics, workshops and interactive Q&As.

We’re talking core startup disciplines like building a pitch deck, marketing, term sheets, fundraising, tech stack, operations, product-market fit, content development, growth and lots more.

We're talking core startup disciplines like building a pitch deck, marketing, term sheets, fundraising, tech stack, operations, product-market fit, content development, growth and lots more.

Early Stage events offer lots of opportunity for meaningful connection and, because they’re virtual, you can connect with early-stage founders and influencers across the globe. CrunchMatch, our free AI-powered networking platform, helps narrow the field so you connect and schedule meetings with people who align with your specific business goals.

Ashley Barrington, founder of MarketPearl, had this to say about networking at Early Stage 2020:

The Early Stage virtual platform lets you network with attendees all over the world, and that was a big benefit. CrunchMatch made it easy to set up short networking sessions with other early-stage founders to learn what they’re working on, pool resources and connect for potential future opportunities. I also used it to meet founders in adjacent areas like climate or B2B SaaS — interesting people I wouldn’t necessarily have connected with otherwise.

At Early Stage 2021 you’ll learn from the best experts in the startup ecosystem, develop the essential skills for startup success and tap into a support system to get you through the challenging times.

TechCrunch does this thing — and they did it amazingly well in a virtual event — of connecting total strangers to create a genuinely supportive community. We’re all trying to do the same thing, which is bring our idea to life and make it a reality. I loved that unexpected benefit. — Jessica McLean, director of Marketing and Communications, Infinite-Compute.

Join us at Early Stage 2021 on April 1-2 and again on July 8-9 to learn, connect with community, expand your network and build a better startup.

