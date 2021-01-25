Qualtrics raises IPO pricing ahead of debut

This morning, Qualtrics, a software company that tracks customer and employee sentiment, filed a new S-1 document. The new filing raises Qualtrics’ expected IPO price range, providing the Utah-based unicorn with a higher potential valuation in its impending debut.

Qualtrics previously sold to SAP for $8 billion while on the path to going public; after a time inside the larger software company, Qualtrics announced it would spin out as its own public company. TechCrunch previously explored the company’s initial IPO filing and its first IPO pricing interval.

At the time, we described it as just that: Qualtrics’ first IPO price range. We expected the company to raise its targets. Why? At its initial $22 to $26 per-share price range, it simply felt undervalued compared to current-market analogs and benchmarks.

Let’s talk about its new price range.

Pricing

Qualtrics is a SaaS company that is growing at a moderate clip and is nearly break-even if you remove the cost of share-based compensation. And at a run rate of around $800 million in its most recent quarter, it’s a large firm.

So it’s not just another fast-growing SaaS firm that’s crested $100 million in ARR that is still running stiff deficits, it’s a different beast. That makes the effort to triangulate its valuation all the more fun.

At its new interval and with some minor share-count tweaks detailed in its new filing, Qualtrics will raise as much as $1.68 billion in its debut, a figure that is exclusive of some transactions associated with the IPO.

With its new $27 to $29 per-share IPO price range, Qualtrics is shooting a little bit higher than before. But before we get too sure that the company is being conservative, let’s get some new valuation numbers: