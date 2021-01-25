Equity Monday: Clubhouse, Taboola, and why the SPAC wave will get worse

Hello and welcome back to Equity, TechCrunch’s venture capital-focused podcast where we unpack the numbers behind the headlines.
This is Equity Monday, our weekly kickoff that tracks the latest private market news, talks about the coming week, digs into some recent funding rounds and mulls over a larger theme or narrative from the private markets.
This morning the news was heavy, so here’s your rundown to get you into the show:
- New funds for Clubhouse! TechCrunch has the story here, but I wonder why the app needs more money this soon. You can lay your own bets on how it performs, but at least it’s fun to see consumer stuff get funded.
- Postmates staff are heading for the exits, and there’s an IPO coming up that is both huge and under your radar.
- Chamath is doing the SPAC thing again. Again. And Taboola is also going public via a SPAC.
- IMVU raised $35 million
- Pula raised $6 million
- Wolt raised $530 million
- And the hungry SPAC market is only going to get more busy in the coming months. Brace yourself, we are merely a boat on the waves of the news. And this is the latest squall.
Hugs, and we are back Thursday, if not before. Stay safe!
