These are the 20 companies presenting at Alchemist Accelerator’s 26th Demo Day today

The enterprise-focused Alchemist Accelerator is hosting its 26th Demo Day today, with twenty companies expected to debut.

This is Alchemist’s third Demo Day to be fully virtual due to the ongoing pandemic. Alchemist Accelerator Director Ravi Belani tells me that this virtual format has thus far “outperformed the in person Demo Day format,” with Alchemist’s internal data indicating that follow-up meetings have increased by around 20%.

Want to watch along with the presentations? They’re scheduled to start at 10:30 am Pacific, and you can find a livestream here.

Meanwhile, here’s a list of all twenty companies in the order they’re expected to present, along with a bit about what they’re working on based on what’s publicly available:

G-71: A system that helps prevent and track leaks by automatically marking company documents “in a way that is invisible to the naked eye.”

Tazi.ai: A platform meant to help businesses apply machine learning to their own data to make decisions with things like retail demand prediction, or customer churn prediction.

Impruver: A platform for rolling out and analyzing the effectiveness of “continuous improvement” strategies.

Vardo: Monitors Jira and aims to predict when a project will be delayed based on a model of how each team works.

Seasony: Building a robot to automate tasks involved in vertical farming operations, such as transporting plants to the appropriate section of a farm as they grow.

EcoSync: A retrofittable solution meant to help avoid heating empty rooms in older buildings (think colleges, office buildings, etc.). Ties into your existing room scheduling system, but they’ve also built a WiFi-based occupancy sensor.

BestPlace: AI tools for retail chain optimization, meant to help businesses figure out the best location for a store or the best mix of products to sell there.

Kwali: Automated quality control for food franchises. Their example is a pizza place using cameras to check if each pizza is being made to specifications (Correct ingredients? Are ingredients evenly distributed? How thick is the crust? etc.)

BigOmics Analytics: A “self-service analytics platform” for biologists to better understand and analyze their omics data.

FotoNow: AI system for detecting mistakes/defects in manufacturing, using cameras to detect things like scratches, dents, or missing parts as components move through a facility

Predictive Wear: Smart, non-invasive wearables meant to detect dehydration in athletes, flagging it for said athletes and their coaches before it’s an issue.

Raxel: A telematics SDK for teams building apps that involve cars, scooters, etc, providing tools for analyzing driver safety, efficiency, location tracking, and flagging any accidents.

Rebolet: A service meant to optimize the process of reselling your store’s returned/overstock items. You send them your returns, they analyze the condition of an item, then either sell, donate, or recycle them.

UVL Robotics: Drones purpose-built to help businesses track and count the inventory in their warehouses.

AutoCloud: A reimagined interface for monitoring and identifying outages on services like AWS, Google Cloud, and Azure.

SmallTalk: AI-based tool meant to assess the language proficiency of a potential hire

Sensegrass: A “soil intelligence” platform that uses smart sensors, satellite data, and public data to help optimize crop yield.

PostureHealth: Camera-based posture correction for individuals and companies

Apis Cor: 3d printed buildings, including one the company says is already the largest 3d printed building in the world.

Via.delivery: A network of brick-and-mortar stores willing to act as local pickup locations for your shipments. They say they currently have roughly 15,000 locations across 12 time zones.