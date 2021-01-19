Adthena acquires Kantar’s paid search business

Adthena is expanding its partnership with market research company Kantar by acquiring Kantar’s paid search business.

The two companies announced an agreement earlier this month, through which Adthena data will be integrated into Kantar’s ad intelligence product. Now, through this new acquisition, Adthena said Kantar search clients will get access to the Adthena product suite.

Kantar moved into the paid search business in 2012 by acquiring AdGooroo (not surprisingly, it eventually rebranded the offering).

“As search continues to become the barometer by which all advertising efforts are measured, the importance of having access to the best intelligence possible cannot be understated,” said Adthena CEO Ian O’Rourke in a statement. “And this acquisition of Kantar’s paid search assets, in combination with our Kantar partnership, will enable us to break new ground for brands and agencies while also helping us to continue upon our growth trajectory.”

O’Rourke previously told me that Adthena stands out thanks to its “whole market view,” using artificial intelligence to create visualizations of all the keywords in paid and organic search used to find a business and their competitors.

The financial terms of the acquisition were not disclosed, but Adthena confirmed that some Kantar team members will be joining the company.