This new module keeps Philips Hue bulbs connected even when the wall switch gets flipped

Philips Hue bulbs are pretty great, but they have a mortal enemy: the humble light switch. If you’ve got a Hue bulb tied to a standard light switch, flipping that switch means the Hue bulb loses power completely… along with any fancy tricks like controlling the bulb through your phone or a voice assistant.

A few solutions for this exist, but mostly involve swapping out the switch in question for something with a bit more smarts. This morning Signify (the company previously known as Philips Lighting) announced an official solution that works with your existing switches, albeit with a caveat or two.

Called the “wall switch module”, it’s expected to ship later this year — Spring if you’re in Europe, or Summer if you’re in North America. Once wired up, it turns your existing light switch into something more like a Hue controller, allowing it to toggle between different light presets rather than simply cutting power.

At $40 each (or $70 for a 2-pack), it’s… not cheap. Add in the fact that it’s powered by a battery (presumably to remove the need for a neutral wire and simplify installation) with an estimated lifespan of ~5 years, this probably isn’t something you want to implement house-wide. But for a single light switch or two, it seems like a decent solution.

The company also announced a few new Hue accessories, in case you’re looking to expand your collection: