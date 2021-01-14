iSpot expands its ad measurement platform by acquiring Ace Metrix

iSpot.tv announced today that it has acquired Ace Metrix, a deal that brings two TV and video ad measurement companies together.

iSpot founder and CEO Sean Muller said that the companies have complementary solutions. After all, he said, “In simple terms, there are only two reasons why brands buy advertising — one is to deliver business results and the other is to build brand recognition, likability and impact.”

The existing iSpot platform excels in the first area, Muller said, measuring the reach and conversation rates of ads that run on both TV and streaming. Ace Metrix, on the other hand, measures how an ad affects consumer sentiment — so by bringing the two companies together, it can offer “a complete solution in one platform.”

Muller added that measuring the brand impact of an ad has become even more important as marketers try to navigate a constantly changing news landscape (to put it mildly).

“Brands are being forced to have a say in politics and all sorts of things,” he said. “Understanding the way your messages are being perceived is crucially important … When you invest in a piece of creative, it becomes even more important to ensure that your message is on point and triggers the right emotions.”

Ace Metrix had raised $25 million in funding from investors including Hummer Winblad Venture Partners, WPP, Palomar Ventures and Leapfrog Ventures, according to Crunchbase.

The financial terms of the acquisition were not disclosed, but iSpot says Ace’s 45 employees will all be joining the company, bringing total headcount to 240, with Ace CEO Peter Daboll becoming iSpot’s chief strategy officer. Ace will also maintain its office in Los Angeles (iSpot is headquartered in Bellevue, Washington).

Muller also noted that Ace had annualized SaaS revenues “north of the double digit millions” and that it was cashflow positive. The combined company has annual contracts with more than 500 brands.

“We’re integrating the companies together very quickly — it’s already underway,” he said. “We’re going to be one company, one vision and so the Ace products become part of the iSpot product suite. But we will maintain the Ace name for those products.”