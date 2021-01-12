Nobi’s smart lamp alerts caregivers when a fall is detected

As expected, this year’s (virtual) CES has brought with it a new flood of smart home gadgets. The technology has been a major presence over the last several CES events, and with a world stuck at home for the foreseeable future, a lot of this tech has become all the more appealing.

Nobi stands out from the pack, not so much because of any flashy features, but rather a kind of practicality it brings to the table. Created by a Belgian startup of the same name, the ceiling-mounted smart light features motion sensors and infrared detection.

When the user sits up, the top light illuminates. If they stand up to walk, it illuminates the ground. More interestingly, it can detect irregular motions in the user, as well as falls. If the user does the latter, the on-board speaker will ask, “did you fall.”

If the answer is “no,” nothing happens. If the answer is anything else, it will send a notification to a caregiver, which may include a photo, depending on the specific settings. The lamp is currently undergoing a testing period and will be available for sale by year’s end. Users can buy them outright, or rent them, along with a subscription.