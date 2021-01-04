Equity Monday: Unionization at Alphabet, Tesla’s delivery achievement, and CRED raises $81M

Hello and welcome back to Equity, TechCrunch’s venture capital-focused podcast where we unpack the numbers behind the headlines.
This is Equity Monday, our weekly kickoff that tracks the latest private market news, talks about the coming week, digs into some recent funding rounds and mulls over a larger theme or narrative from the private markets.
What did we get into today? A great question. Here’s the rundown:
- Tesla reported pretty strong deliveries, as did smaller electric vehicle companies. What the strong figures could mean for startups, however, remains to be seen.
- Bitcoin had a pretty good end to the year, which could bolster Coinbase’s impending IPO.
- Hundreds of workers at Alphabet want to unionize.
- Didi could go public this year, which means we could see a third ride-hailing company provide us access to its numbers. Please!
- CRED raised $81 million in a huge Series C. Our reporting indicates that the company is now worth more than $800 million.
- Disco, a legaltech startup, has raised $40 million in debt to cap off a $100 million round.
Mostly we're still making sure that our brains still work and that the return of work really is here.