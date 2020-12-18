Watch Space Force’s Lt. Gen. John Thompson speak on sourcing tech to secure space

Lt. Gen. John Thompson of the United States Space Force spoke at TechCrunch Session: Space earlier this week on the importance of working with startups. The general is the Commander of the Space and Missiles Systems Center, where he oversees research, design, development, and acquisition of satellites and their associated command and control systems for the U.S. Space Force. His role puts him in direct contact with some of the most ambitious and innovative startups.

Gen. Thompson spoke extensively on the importance of working with American business, specifically startups, where he sees many producing innovative products that fit within Space Force’s missions. He gave tips on how startups can interact with Space Force.

ExtraCrunch subscribers and TechCrunch Session: Space ticket holders can watch the 30 minute interview below.