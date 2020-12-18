TechCrunch Early Stage is coming back in a big way in 2021

What’s next? That’s the question we ask ourselves here at TechCrunch every day for the past 15 years. The answer, more often than not, comes from the earliest stage founders. That’s why last year, we introduced a new event called TechCrunch Early Stage.

TC Early Stage is all about providing founders access to the top experts across all the core competencies involved in entrepreneurialism, from fundraising to marketing to operations. It quickly became one of the most beloved offerings from TechCrunch, so it should come as no surprise that we’re doubling down in 2021.

Next year, we’ll host two TC Early Stage events (virtually) one on April 1 & 2 and one on July 8 & 9 with different perspectives and content at each.

Here’s how it works:

Experts in fundraising, marketing and operations will give presentations to the audience with plenty of time for live Q&A. These workshops will span the entire startup experience, with speakers that include early-stage investors (lots of investors), legal whizzes, growth gurus, product-market fit wallahs, tech stack experts, recruiting aces and much more, including workshops on pitch breakdowns.

TechCrunch’s goal is to provide founders with insights and new relationships on par with what an accelerator experience provides, only in a single day, and with a much greater variety of experts and investors.

TC Early Stage is designed for founders who are in their early innings, anywhere from pre-seed through Series A, when entrepreneurs need all the guidance they can get. With that in mind, the event’s heart is dozens of breakout sessions run by experts and curated by TechCrunch editors. The breakouts will be long on attendee questions and conversation, and the event is structured so that attendees can easily get to six to eight different breakouts over the course of the day.

Last year, we had sessions on:

And that’s just the tip of the iceberg. We’re not in the business of reinventing the wheel and have no plans to fix what ain’t broken. Expect more like this from our 2021 Early Stage events going down on April 1 & 2 and July 8 & 9. You can get a single event ticket at the Early Bird rate of $199 if you’re an early stage founder and $299 if you are a later stage founder, investor or just want to add some more tools to your knowledge kit. But you can save more when you book the dual two-event ticket – there will be different speakers and topics for each event so you won’t want to miss out on both!

Can’t wait to see you there!