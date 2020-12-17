Walnut raises $3.5M from Ron Conway and others to stop remote sales pitches breaking

Amid the rise of remote selling due to the pandemic, Walnut, billing itself as a ‘Wix for Sales teams,’ has raised $3.5m from SV Angel (Ron and Topher Conway) and A.Capital by Ronny Conway and former a16z partners. This brings its total amount raised to $6m. Other investors include NFX, Joe Montana, Wix CEO, Immad Akhund and Kenny Stone.

Walnut is solving the friction between sales and back-end teams and the problem of sales demos that break during calls. A sales rep logs in to the main dashboard/product they are trying to sell and uses Walnut to choose pages and features that will be disconnected from the backend and appear as front-end in Walnut’s cloud, then edit to match it to the specific client. It’s like building web pages but for sales pitches.

It’s currently working with enterprise clients like Varonis and Adobe. While it competes with Gong.io, Walnut is hoping that its more technical approach of disconnecting front-end and back-end will aid its progress.