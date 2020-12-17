Spotify adds a centralized hub to learn more about songwriters

Royalties aside, songwriters are often unsung heroes of music making. Sure, some — like Carole King and Jimmy Webb — become well-known in their own right, but more often than not, names are relegated to the liner notes.

A new feature in Spotify seeks to correct that — or at least offers listeners a way to take deeper dives into the catalogues of the people behind their favorite songs. Songwriter Hub is a new offering that aggregates information about some of the industry’s biggest and most prolific songwriters. Some are big names in their own right. Others not so much.

Accessible via the Browse tab, the Hub features songwriter playlists, podcasts and devoted songwriter pages. That last bit includes the likes of Gregg Wattenberg, Ant Clemons, Noonie Bao, Sia, Bebe Rexha, Irving Berlin, Ashley Gorley, Meghan Trainor, Fraser T Smith, Missy Elliott, Teddy Geiger, Ben Billions and Justin Tranter.

“Having a hub for songwriters is extremely important because people need to know who these people are who are helping create the soundtrack to our lives,” Ariana Grande/Cardi B/Meek Mill writer Nija says in a press release tied to the news. “Songwriters deserve to be praised for their contributions just as much as artists & producers. A lot of times we get the short end of the stick, so I’m glad that there’s a place where people can see who’s writing their favorite songs.”

The feature arrives today.